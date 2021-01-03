Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 72.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

