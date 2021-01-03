Zacks Investment Research Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.99.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

