Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Get Rogers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROG. BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

ROG opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,681 shares of company stock worth $2,895,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 134.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 156,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.