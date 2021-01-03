Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $636.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.10 million and the highest is $643.36 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $581.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $2,525,001. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 327,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

