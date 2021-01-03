Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth $141,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 78,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,667. The firm has a market cap of $232.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.