Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $3.98 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $17.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $83.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

