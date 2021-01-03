Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post sales of $34.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $65.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 251.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $102.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $133.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $229.84 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $550.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

RCUS traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $25.96. 544,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $3,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

