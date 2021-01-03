Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post sales of $521.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the highest is $524.97 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $424.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after buying an additional 3,216,514 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,966,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

VSTO opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

