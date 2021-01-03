Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $379.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.73 million and the highest is $384.31 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $311.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.25. 632,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,981. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.33.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $13,289,119. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,268,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

