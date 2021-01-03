Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report sales of $13.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.84 million and the lowest is $13.67 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $56.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $56.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.32 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $57.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

SCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

SCM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,361. The stock has a market cap of $212.01 million, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.