Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.31 Million

Analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post sales of $115.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.88 million and the lowest is $114.52 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $442.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.54 million to $443.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $482.10 million, with estimates ranging from $479.78 million to $484.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBEX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,132. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $343.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

