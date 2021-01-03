Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $23.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 billion to $24.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $25.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,870,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 81,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.