Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $0.98. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 99,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $3,881,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,808,951 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,174 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

