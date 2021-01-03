Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $668.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $721.40 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $846.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.92. 247,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,775. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after buying an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

