Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.48 Million

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $157.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.10 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 434.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $235.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $474.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $221.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $349.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $759,489.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,917 shares of company stock worth $12,874,469 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.