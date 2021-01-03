Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.30. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,318 shares of company stock worth $6,863,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.