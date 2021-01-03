Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.05 Million

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report sales of $145.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.94 million and the lowest is $123.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $100.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $537.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.20 million to $550.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $717.69 million, with estimates ranging from $560.53 million to $842.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.49. The company had a trading volume of 720,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,838. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,119.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

