Zacks: Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post sales of $68.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.50 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $68.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $249.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.83 million to $249.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $286.05 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PING. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

PING traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 529,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,373. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares in the company, valued at $12,619,446.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

