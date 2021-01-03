Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $116.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the highest is $122.94 million. Everi posted sales of $145.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $380.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $387.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $519.55 million, with estimates ranging from $484.70 million to $535.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

EVRI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $2,241,263. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

