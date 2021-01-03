Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. 408,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,339. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

