Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. Adient also posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Adient by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adient by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adient by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,763. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

