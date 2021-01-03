Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce $278.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the highest is $278.40 million. Interface reported sales of $339.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TILE. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 571,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.