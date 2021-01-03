Ycash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $197,531.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00171644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,661,638 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

