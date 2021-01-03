Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $363,860.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $363,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on YMAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

