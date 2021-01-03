XIO (XIO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.92 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. XIO has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $283,749.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000127 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,225,477 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

