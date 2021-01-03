Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $32,156.68 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.72 billion and approximately $147.90 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $32,156.68 or 1.00153159 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011519 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

