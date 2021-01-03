William Blair Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.