West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $266.76

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $266.76 and traded as high as $283.48. West Pharmaceutical Services shares last traded at $283.31, with a volume of 455,559 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 118.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

