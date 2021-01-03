Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.49.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.8037071 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

