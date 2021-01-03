Wedbush Raises Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Price Target to $31.00

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $32.36.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

