Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 14,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $4,294,929.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,767 shares in the company, valued at $42,327,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,433 shares of company stock worth $127,647,077 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,456,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 160.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $4.86 on Thursday, reaching $225.81. 1,226,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.67 and its 200-day moving average is $263.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

