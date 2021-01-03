WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0360

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $52.97 million and approximately $577,859.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001117 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00044401 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,740,644,678 coins and its circulating supply is 1,471,269,369 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.