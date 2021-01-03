Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

WRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:WRE opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

