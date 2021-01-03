Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $205.42

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $205.42 and traded as high as $318.00. Volex plc (VLX.L) shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 87,340 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £468.93 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Volex plc (VLX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

