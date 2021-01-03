Voise Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 96.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Voise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Voise has a market cap of $182,530.61 and approximately $23.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voise has traded down 95.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Voise Token Profile

Voise (VOISE) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Voise’s official website is www.voise.com

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

