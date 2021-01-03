Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VIV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.11 ($35.42).

EPA VIV opened at €26.38 ($31.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.36. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

