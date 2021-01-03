VINchain (VIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122,754.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $122,754.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00169533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00507578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018968 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

