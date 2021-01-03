VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. VIG has a total market capitalization of $842,907.49 and approximately $2,760.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,624.16 or 1.00472381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00270360 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00444986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00148201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00039953 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,099,029 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

