VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) Trading Down 0.6%

VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM)’s stock price were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.57. Approximately 4,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,069,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

