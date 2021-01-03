Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKAU) Announces January 7th IPO

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKAU) expects to raise $100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a market cap of $125 million.

Maxim Group LLC served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We were incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as a “target business.” Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic location. We intend to leverage the expertise and network of Vickers Venture Partners, or “VVP,” a venture capital firm affiliated with our executive officers, to take advantage of its deal flow, strong networks and technical expertise in assisting us in consummating an initial business combination. VVP was co-founded in 2005 by Dr. Jeffrey Chi, our chairman and CEO, along with Dr. Finian Tan (an advisor of ours), Dr. Khalil Binebine, Ms. Linda Li, Dr. Damian Tan and Mr. Raymond Kong. VVP has offices in Singapore, Shanghai, San Francisco, New York, San Diego, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur. Dr. Chi’s experience in private equity will be coupled with VVP’s team in seven locations to provide coverage in three key regions of technological innovation and market growth — China, Southeast Asia and the U.S. Approximately half of the investment team at VVP holds an advanced degree, with specialties in biotech, material science, neuroscience and engineering. The core VVP team has worked together since 2005. “.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #16-06 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632, Singapore and can be reached via phone at (646) 974-8301.

