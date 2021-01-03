Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $27.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. 542,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,128. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,088.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

