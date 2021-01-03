VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $665.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

