ValuEngine Lowers Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BERK opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Berkshire Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

