ValuEngine Lowers Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Air T stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.19. Air T has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 16,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,413.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 22,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $431,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

