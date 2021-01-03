Valueact Capital Master Fund, Sells 1,414,550 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

