Validity Hits Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Validity has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $35,866.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00112240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00157135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00485861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00261337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018112 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003270 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,203,021 coins and its circulating supply is 4,187,081 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

