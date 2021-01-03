Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.98

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $19.83. Valeo shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 53,539 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Valeo in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

