US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ECOL stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,027,000 after acquiring an additional 454,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 121.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

