Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.37 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBP. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.