Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 96.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,274 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 896,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 292.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 779,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of UNM opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

